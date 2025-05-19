Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Behind every digital product — whether it’s a mobile app, a web platform or a SaaS tool — lies a foundation of tools and technologies that determine how it’s built, how it scales and how it survives. This combination is known as the technology stack: programming languages, frameworks, infrastructure, databases and more.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the choice of tech stack is just as critical as the product idea itself. No matter how innovative the concept, poor technical implementation can quietly — and quickly — destroy it.

For non-technical founders, the tech stack can feel like a black box — something the dev team just “handles.” But here’s the trap: early choices often seem fine. Then months later, you realize you’ve built something fragile — a product that’s hard to scale, expensive to maintain and nearly impossible to upgrade without breaking everything.

Founders often make early tech decisions based on what feels most practical — what’s fast, affordable, or easy to build with. And in the short term, that works. But the real danger shows up later: when the product can’t scale, breaks under pressure or becomes too costly to maintain.

Here are four common traps I see founders fall into — and how to avoid them before they slow you down.

The clock is ticking

Roughly one-third of the product rescues we’ve handled stemmed from stack-related issues, and the next case of a proptech startup is not an exception

This startup had chosen Rust for its core logic and Xamarin for its mobile app. Rust, while powerful and high-performing, isn’t well-suited for products that require fast iteration and flexibility. Xamarin, meanwhile, was discontinued in 2023, meaning the app was essentially outdated before launch.

Worse still, the architecture relied on heavy client-side processing instead of server-side logic, leading to major bottlenecks as usage grew. Performance dropped, data became fragmented across devices and the system started to fall apart.

Their options? Rebuild the system entirely — or replatform with a different stack. Both costly. Both painful.

How bad stack choices show up

By the time stack-related issues become visible, the damage has often already spread to other parts of the business. Here’s what that looks like:

It’s difficult to attract and retain talent. There are very few developers using this outdated/rare language or framework. Another option — they are either incompetent or overprice the services due to the shortage of skilled specialists in the market.

There are very few developers using this outdated/rare language or framework. Another option — they are either incompetent or overprice the services due to the shortage of skilled specialists in the market. There’s no room for future startup scaling. One day, you find that the tech stack you used to build the minimal viable product (MVP) or prototype suddenly becomes unsuitable for adding new functionalities, increasing users or handling server load.

One day, you find that the tech stack you used to build the minimal viable product (MVP) or prototype suddenly becomes unsuitable for adding new functionalities, increasing users or handling server load. You’re patching holes instead of building. While you’re constantly fixing bugs and makeshift solutions due to poor documentation or lack of community support, you’re not investing in new features. This directly impacts your time-to-market and gives competitors a head start.

Related: You Can Unleash Maximum Efficiency and Streamline Your Processes By Doing This One Thing

4 stack traps to avoid

Too often, stack decisions are made for short-term reasons — cost, speed and convenience. But the real threat is long-term: lack of scalability, maintainability and flexibility. These are the four most common patterns I see founders fall into:

1. Choosing familiarity over expertise

Many founders default to working with friends, former colleagues or the most “comfortable” dev team — even if they’re not experts in the tech their product really needs.

The result? Outdated or inappropriate tools get used because “that’s what we know.” When things start to break, personal relationships make it harder to course-correct. Loyalty shouldn’t outweigh good judgment.

2. Chasing trends without understanding

Just because a language or framework is trendy doesn’t mean it’s right for your product. Some technologies surge in popularity but lack mature ecosystems or long-term support.

When hype-driven choices meet real-world complexity, things fall apart. And if your core developers leave, finding replacements becomes a scramble — or worse, impossible.

3. Overengineering or cutting too many corners

Founders usually fear one extreme but ignore the other. On one end: slap-together MVPs that don’t scale. On the other hand: overly complex architectures (like microservices for a simple app) that waste time and money.

Either way, you end up with tech debt that drains resources or forces a total rebuild — both of which are avoidable with better planning.

4. Letting budget dictate your stack

Early-stage startups naturally watch every dollar. But choosing the “cheapest” path — low-code tools, no-code platforms, or underqualified vendors — often costs more down the line.

Some dev shops push specific technologies not because they’re right for your product, but because they’ve got idle teams waiting to use them. That misalignment leads to slow progress, mounting technical debt, and brittle systems.

Related: Why Your Business Should Simplify and Consolidate Its Tech Stack

Final words

If your startup has high stakes — whether it’s investor commitments, aggressive scaling plans or a complex product roadmap — don’t gamble on guesswork. I always recommend consulting an experienced chief technical officer (CTO) or technical advisors before making irreversible decisions. In technology, as in business, making informed choices from the start is what separates success from failure.