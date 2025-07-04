When the supernova that would later be called the Crab Nebula exploded in 1054, ancient astronomers around the world made records of it. Credt: NASA, ESA, J. Hester and A. Loll (Arizona State University)

On July 4, 1054, a supernova explosion occurred, marking the death of a star thought to be nine to 11 times more massive than our Sun. This event was observed and recorded around the ancient world, including by Japanese, Korean, and Arab astronomers. Anasazi Native American artists may have drawn a pictograph symbolizing the event in Chaco Canyon, as well, and Chinese observers called it “a guest star,” writing, “In the 1st year of the period Chih-ho, the 5th moon, the day chi-ch’ou, a guest star appeared approximately several inches south-east of Tien-Kuan [Zeta Tauri]. After more than a year, it gradually became invisible.” Appearing in the constellation Taurus, it was in fact visible during the day for 23 days and remained in the night sky for over a year, or 653 days. The remains of this star were named the Crab Nebula by William Parsons, Earl of Rosse, in 1844; it also became known as M1 after Charles Messier included it as the first entry in his famous catalog in 1758.