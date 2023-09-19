Gareth Edwards’ hotly anticipated sci-fi epic The Creator has finally been unveiled for its first audience, with a press screening taking place Monday evening in Hollywood.
With full reviews of The Creator still to come, the first, albeit brief, reactions on social media have been pouring in following the screening and well ahead of the film’s Sept. 29 wide release. The consensus appears to be that The Creator could be a classic.
Judging by the early social media reaction from film journalists and critics, there is almost universal praise for the way The Creator looks and the stunning work of cinematographers Oren Soffer and Greig Fraser. Many of those who saw the film on Monday described it as one of 2023’s best films.
The Creator stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles.
In the film, Washington stars as Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan) who is recruited to hunt down and kill “the Creator,” the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war and mankind itself.
The Creator is written by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The film will premiere at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 26 and be released wide on Sept. 29.
Read on for first reactions to The Creator.