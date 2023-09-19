Gareth Edwards’ hotly anticipated sci-fi epic The Creator has finally been unveiled for its first audience, with a press screening taking place Monday evening in Hollywood.

With full reviews of The Creator still to come, the first, albeit brief, reactions on social media have been pouring in following the screening and well ahead of the film’s Sept. 29 wide release. The consensus appears to be that The Creator could be a classic.

Judging by the early social media reaction from film journalists and critics, there is almost universal praise for the way The Creator looks and the stunning work of cinematographers Oren Soffer and Greig Fraser. Many of those who saw the film on Monday described it as one of 2023’s best films.

The Creator stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

In the film, Washington stars as Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan) who is recruited to hunt down and kill “the Creator,” the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war and mankind itself.

The Creator is written by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The film will premiere at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 26 and be released wide on Sept. 29.

Read on for first reactions to The Creator.

#TheCreator is astonishingly good. Best film of the year and best sci-fi film in ages, in my opinion. Gareth Edwards flips expectations really impressively for a visceral, touching, and creative story of humanity. Genuinely loved it. You have to see this one. pic.twitter.com/2IH7YTeSFh — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a MASTERFUL piece of original sci-fi. Gareth Edwards is one of our GREAT filmmakers. A soulful, nuanced, Lucas-like interrogation of human beliefs/biases & our insecurity in the face of something greater. Spectacle & heart to the highest order. Pure cinema baby! pic.twitter.com/XPi6jEp2xb — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) September 19, 2023

Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, #TheCreator is 1 of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling & profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world & fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical. pic.twitter.com/fjAwuB0VtR — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a bold, fun, sci-fi delight. It has an engrossing story, gorgeous visuals, resonant themes, & epic action. My main problem is it didn’t make me cry. It tries. VERY hard. But a tiny lack of connection means it *JUST* misses being a perfect package. But only *just.* pic.twitter.com/rQhPfv6kIu — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a masterpiece & one of the year’s best movies. It hits on so many levels with AI being such a hot topic. Gareth Edwards does a masterful job of keeping the audience engaged every step of the way. Madeleine Yuna Voyles has to be in the conversations for The Oscars pic.twitter.com/n8XSTiNqcm — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) September 19, 2023

I’m so impressed with what #GarethEdwards pulled off on #thecreator. He’s made an original sci-fi movie in a time where making original movies on this scale is next to impossible and the film delivers on so many levels. Seek this one out and absolutely see it in a movie theater. pic.twitter.com/sQGSGqImG1 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is an ambitious sci-fi odyssey with a profound take on humanity, acceptance & freedom at its core. John David Washington gives a career best performance, while Madeleine Yuna Voyles proves she’s a young actor to watch. The third act surprised me, this film WENT THERE! pic.twitter.com/2UODyqmt15 — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a massive feat for the sci-fi genre and the all-too-rare original blockbuster. It’s the culmination of Gareth Edwards’ career so far, and it’s the ultimate version of the type of movie he’s been making since 2010’s ‘Monsters.’ More of this, please. pic.twitter.com/9gOnEpPa4K — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator encapsulates the spirit of 80’s Anime and translates it into MESMERIZING live-action cinema. Think Akira meets Spielbergs A.I. While the lore can be dense, the STUNNING VISUALS & IMMERSIVE ATMOSPHERE have me eager for more tales from this VISIONARY UNIVERSE. pic.twitter.com/t7aaxUIBFM — Anthony • The Movie Podcast (@AJGaliardi) September 19, 2023

Not only is The Creator visually stunning, the story is really emotional, too. I was completely captivated pretty early on. Alphie is adorable! I totally fell in love with her! Love the important underlying themes of accepting those who are different from you. #TheCreator pic.twitter.com/jnnuMn3teO — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is breathtaking in scale and vision. Very emotional, much more than anticipated. It’s ambitious and mostly hits the targets it shoots for. John David Washington turns in an engaging performance, a blend of strength and empathy. It should be seen on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/TWCVfSQpeC — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 19, 2023

Gareth Edwards shows that he is BACK and better than ever. #TheCreator is a jaw-dropping, remarkable cinematic experience. A touching story with incredible visuals and a great cast. Definitely one of the best surprises of the year. Full review coming next week. pic.twitter.com/AzCMoxzrgf — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) September 19, 2023

#TheCreator is a MESMERIZING and MASSIVE leap into a gorgeous new world. Gareth Edwards returns with a tactile and timely take on A.I. that grounds itself in STUNNING visuals and superb performances by John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles. I need more! @CreatorTheFilm pic.twitter.com/45Z3iCCz12 — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) September 19, 2023