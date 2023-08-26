A new IMAX-themed The Creator poster has been released for Gareth Edwards‘ upcoming sci-fi movie ahead of its theatrical release on September 29.

“Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself,” reads the synopsis. “Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.”

Check out The Creator poster below:

Who is involved in The Creator?

The Creator is directed and produced by Gareth Edwards from a screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Weitz. Joining Washington and Chan are Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney. It is also produced by Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan.

Edwards is no stranger to the sci-fi genre. He’s best known for directing 2014’s Godzilla and 2026’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. His feature directorial debut was also a sci-fi movie — 2010’s Monsters.