Credit: M. Bakich/TheSKY software

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out on the evening of July 28 and observe a close grouping of the thin crescent Moon and Mars. Be sure to look for these objects on the 28th because each night after that the Moon will move farther to the east, away from the Red Planet. Good luck!