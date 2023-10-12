The CW has added two more scripted shows to air as originals, including crime-solving Canadian dramas Sight Unseen and Wild Cards. Both shows are produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures, are set to premiere in 2024.

The Two Shows Join Sullivan’s Crossing and the Spencer Sisters on the CW’s Lineup

The network acquired a variety of shows from other countries during the Hollywood strike, the majority of which are from Canada. Crime procedural Wild Cards stars The CW alums Vanessa Morgan (Riverdale) and Giacomo Gianniotti (Reign), while detective drama Sight Unseen — which is also produced by Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions — stars Dolly Lewis and Agam Darshi.

In a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), The CW’s head of scripted programming Liz Wise Lyall said that the two “unique, binge-worthy” shows encapsulate the network’s “commitment to compelling, top-tier storytelling.”

Lyall added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures, Piller/Segan (‘Wild Cards’) and Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions (‘Sight Unseen’) to bring these dynamic series to life and highlight just how expansive the CW brand can be.”

Created by Michael Konyves, Wild Cards follows demoted detective Ellis (Giannioti) and clever con artist Max (Morgan), both of whom are given a second chance at redemption by working together to solve crimes.

On the other hand, Sight Unseen follows top homicide detective Tess Avery (Lewis), who was forced to resign after nearly killing her partner and being diagnosed as clinically blind. Hesitant to ask for help, Tess relies on an assistance app that she uses as her seeing-eye guide. The show also stars Jarod Joseph (The 100) and Daniel Gillies (The Originals).