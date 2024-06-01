Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Market mover for 2.35pm race Highland Avenue 6/1 into 7/2 Full details via Oddspedia

Greg Wood Diomed Stakes preview This is not generally one of the season’s better Group Three events and the fact that last year’s 1-2 – the now nine-year-old Regal Reality and six-year-old Highland Avenue – are back for another crack tells a tale about the latest renewal, but there is at least an interesting new opponent in Roger Varian’s Embesto. He was a little disappointing on his seasonal debut at Newmarket last month but remains with potential after just half a dozen starts and races in a hood for the first time here. It could prove to be the making of him, but for now, I’ll take the proven course form of Highland Avenue to prevail. SELECTION: HIGHLAND AVENUE That’s the winning post they’re aiming at. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images Share Updated at 09.18 EDT

Diomed Stakes (2.35pm) betting

Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2pm) result 1 Breege (Jason Hart) 5-1

2 Chic Colombine (W Buick) 11-4

3 Royal Dress (B M Coen) 14-1

8 ran

Also: 13-8 Fav Running Lion, 66-1 Julia Augusta 4th

Non Runner: 7 Jason Hart riding Breege on their way to winning the Princess Elizabeth Stakes. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters That’s the winner there! Photograph: John Walton/PA Share Updated at 09.11 EDT

Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2pm) And they’re off … Julia Augusta leads in the early stages … pace quite nippy this time … Astral Beau is second and Running Lion poised in third … the favourite went for a daring run up the rail but didn’t have the finishing kick … it’s a bunched finish and they are all over the place but Breege holds on. What a mess of a race. Share Updated at 09.07 EDT

Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2pm) betting

There's an election on and Priti Patel MP is at the Derby – if she loses her Witham constituency (majority 24,000) on July 4th the Conservative party will be extinct! Have a look at that opinion poll … maybe not.

Greg Wood Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2pm) preview It has to be said that the Derby’s undercard is somewhat … well, underwhelming when set against many other big-race days, both here and around the world. That said, this Group Three is a fair race of its type, and features a favourite in Running Lion who has shown occasional glimpses of potential Group One-winning form at various points in her career. Her strike-rate, though, feels like it is not quite what it should be – she is winless in five starts since May 2023 – and personally I’d want to see a bit more before stepping in to back her at around 2-1. Instead, I’ll take her on with a 12-1 chance in David Loughnane’s Sparks Fly, a prolific handicapper last year with the potential for further progress at four and not much to find with the favourite on ratings, although it has to be said that drying ground is not necessarily ideal. SELECTION: SPARKS FLY Beautiful hat. Photograph: Steven Paston for The Jockey Club/PA Share Updated at 08.47 EDT

Market mover for 2pm race … Astral Beau 9-1 into 7–1 Full details via Oddspedia

Lester Piggott Handicap (1.25pm) result 1 Persica (S M Levey) 9-2

2 Portsmouth (Oisin Murphy) 5-2 Fav

3 Redhot Whisper (Jack Gilligan) 28-1

12 ran Sean Levey riding Persica (purple/white) wins The Hong Kong Jockey Club Lester Piggott Handicap. Photograph: John Walton/PA Share Updated at 08.56 EDT

Lester Piggott Handicap (1.25pm) And they’re off … Blake was slowly away and Persica leads … but it’s a slow pace and the field is bunched up … Golden West is up there at Tattenham Corner … Portsmouth is getting through on the rail … but is being fought off and Persica wins … a fine front-running ride from Sean Levey. Share Updated at 08.54 EDT

Lester Piggott Handicap (1.25pm) betting

Lester Piggott Handicap (1.25pm) preview Greg Wood A tricky little handicap to kick off proceedings on Derby day, named to honour a rider who knew rode this unique track better than anyone before or since. Course form is always worth marking up at Epsom and Portsmouth is one of just two runners in the field – Golden West is the other – with a previous win at the track, having registered a very comfortable win at the April meeting off a mark of 74. He is 9lb higher today, having finished a fine second on heavy ground at Goodwood in early May, but has obvious prospects of a return to the winner’s enclosure back on a better surface today. SELECTION: PORTSMOUTH He might be peaking early! Photograph: John Walton/PA Share

Here are the Oddschecker best-supported horses of the day so far …and City of Troy is among them!

The Racing TV panel on the channel have just stated City Of Troy “is definitely not worth backing at 7-2”. That was recorded earlier this week and now the favourite is 11-4 in places! The most famous British Fat race this year revolves around one horse: if City Of Troy comes back to his best form from last season he wins but if he runs like he did in the 2,000 Guineas when he flopped so badly then it’s the end of another chance for the Aidan O’Brien operation to say they have a genuine racing great in their yard. Don’t forget his owners last year mentioned the colt in the same breath as Frankel. One of the reasons City Of Troy did not handle the Guineas test at Newmarket was the fact that he boiled over at the start. My colleague Greg Wood reported last night that O’Brien stated he’s not going to take any special measures with the horse while there’s another point to factor in. The BestofBets.com people remind me in a missive that ‘In addition to a very poor run in the Guineas, the favourite for today’s Epsom Derby will have to overcome the ‘coffin box’ draw of stall one.’ Timeform did their analysis and concluded that “the data suggests there is merit in the view that a low draw is more of a hindrance than a help.” It’s a tricky head scratcher for backers. It’s not Abbey Road mate! Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters Share

Good afternoon. Get ready for the usual rollercoaster Derby up and around the famous Epsom Downs. The traditions are part of what makes this event so special and we’re going to start with the annual tip at the Amato pub near the track. Beware, the last few years have not exactly been bursting with winners … including in 2023. This year it’s the Guardian’s tip, Los Angeles! Share