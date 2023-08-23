Her new brainchild would feature fairy grottos, a hobgoblin prison and the world’s largest play structure. Dream big, your Grace. One began to feel for the team tasked with making her fantastical visions a reality. “Working with Jane is a challenge,” said operations manager Wayne with masterful understatement. As the build went way over-budget, it resembled Grand Designs: Cloud Cuckoo Land Edition. Goodness knows how everyone kept a straight face while debating whether to compromise on the upside-down pub, the elf banqueting hall or a few pixie houses. Perhaps they’d all been partaking of the magical talking mushrooms.

This documentary leaned into its theme, with twinkly fonts and Disney-style flourishes. It could have been annoyingly twee were it not for the immense charm of the Duchess herself. We saw her tirelessly fulfilling her public duties and joking about her macabre fascination with deadly poisons. Showing cameras around the castle’s chapel, she noted: “Every wedding we’ve ever had here has ended in divorce. Apart from that, it’s a lovely venue.” She pointed out a crystal chandelier that had fallen to the floor and shattered, like a real-life Only Fools & Horses. It was notable how Ralph, the 12th Duke, didn’t appear at all. One suspects this six-part series was another of his formidable wife’s hare-brained ideas. More power to her.