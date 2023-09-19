Starfield is Bethesda’s big new release, but now that it’s finally out in the wild, some have already turned their attention toward any incoming news on The Elder Scrolls VI. While some always assumed the game was a good way off, we now know not to expect it for another two to three years at the earliest.

Per The Verge, as a part of the ongoing FTC vs. Microsoft case over the latter’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft released a document to the court featuring a chart illustrating its approach to releasing Bethesda games since purchasing the publisher. It lists each title released under the Microsoft banner with details such as its release window and targeted platforms.

The Elder Scrolls VI’s section confirms two big things. One, it’s definitely not coming to PlayStation (which was the assumption based on previous statements from Xbox head Phil Spencer) and is listed as launching for Xbox and PC. Two, the game has no concrete release window but is expected to arrive “2026 or later.”

However, according to Axios’ Stephen Totilo, Spencer stated during his testimony that TES VI was at least five years out and that platforms were “technically TBD.”

The Elder Scrolls VI was first revealed during E3 2018. The game had not yet entered production at the time of its announcement, and next to no details have been released about the game in the five years since. In 2021, Bethesda studio head Todd Howard provided an update to The Telegraph by stating the game was still in the design phase and that it chose to announce it early to assuage concerns that the studio was abandoning single-player experiences in the wake of Fallout 76 and EA’s push for live-service games at the time.

While it was wise not to expect substantial news on The Elder Scrolls VI in the near future, it’s good (or disheartening) to have a better idea of when to start getting anticipating it. You can read our review of Bethesda’s latest release, Starfield, here. For those who want to look even further into the future, read about how Todd Howard said that Fallout 5 is coming after Elder Scrolls VI.

[Source: The Verge]