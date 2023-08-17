In a move that I already know I’ll live to regret making, this week the Electronic Wireless Show podcast takes a look at the discourse that flared up in and around the release of Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian’s epic RPG had people asking: why aren’t all games like this? But in an angry tone of voice that we feel left some things out of the conversation. Also, Nate challenges a Times columnist to single MMA combat, and we talk about the games we’ve been playing this week (spoilers: none of them are Baldur’s Gate 3!).



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links



We record on a Tuesday morning, so some things may have changed by the time you listen to this.

Xalavier Nelson Jr. (who used to write for us) did a thread that is broadly about why what Larian achieved with BG3 isn’t easily repeatable.

IGN’s Destin Legarie did a video about how AAA games should raise the bar and not complain that making games is hard.

Former games journo and current game dev Brandon Sheffield wrote a response to this video called Yelling Is Not Journalism which is pretty good.

IGN gave Diablo 4 a 9/10 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, lookit, a 9/10, and in both cases I was the hater saying they could have been better so WHO’S LAUGHING NOW?

James Marriott hates Age Of Empires

In the tech corner of A Good Day To Ware Hard, James talked about promo branded graphics cards. See some examples here and here.

This week We’ve Been Playing Diplomacy Is Not An Option, the new series of “>Apex Legends, and Hammerwatch 2, which is a cute lil RPG!

Recommedations this week are Roccat’s Vulcan II Mini Air mechanical gaming keyboard, the Murdle Vol. 1 book, and cute animated movie Nimona.