Shaquita Estes

Shaquita Estes recalls being in total disbelief when the doctor told her she may have breast cancer. “I absolutely lost it,” Estes says. “I remember falling to the floor just telling him that I heard what he was saying, that this could not be true.”

Estes, a 45-year-old pediatric nurse practitioner from Palmetto, GA, says she was caught off guard because she didn’t have any family history of cancer except for a grandfather with prostate cancer. While a family history of cancer is a risk factor, cancer can still happen if it doesn’t run in your family. Most women who get breast cancer don’t have a family history of the disease.

As a health care worker, Estes’ medical instincts pushed her to get what felt like a mastitis breast pain, clogged milk ducts that may happen when you breastfeed, checked out. “I knew that I didn’t have mastitis because I was not [breast]feeding.”

In September 2018, Estes was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, a common type of breast cancer that starts in the milk ducts. It makes up about 80% of all breast cancer cases.