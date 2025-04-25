It’s been nearly three months since the Trump administration began sending out ​“fork in the road” emails offering deferred resignation deals to thousands of federal employees. Now, it’s becoming clear how those departures could reshape the Department of Energy.

More than 3,500 employees — about a fifth of the department — are expected to leave in the near future, E&E News reported this week. In addition to those accepting resignation offers, 280 staffers who work in the U.S. EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights are on the chopping block.

Scientists, lawmakers, and energy executives have warned that these mass firings and resignations don’t fit Trump’s ​“energy dominance” agenda. Take the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, which is reportedly set to lose more than three-quarters of its staff. The program supports promising but nascent clean technologies, including advanced nuclear reactors, which Energy Secretary Chris Wright named as a priority for ​“energy dominance.”

Many departures are also expected at the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains. That department expressly works to bolster domestic manufacturing, which Trump has said is a goal of his on-again, off-again tariffs. And the Grid Deployment Office — whose work to strengthen the electric grid is crucial to meet growing power demand — is reportedly losing about 70% of its staff.

More big energy stories How solar startups are weathering tariffs

The U.S. Commerce Department announced another tariff whammy to the solar industry this week. In response to a case alleging Chinese companies were circumventing tariffs by routing their products through other Southeast Asian countries, the department introduced levies on Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam — countries responsible for the majority of solar product imports last year. The charges start at 40% and reach as high as 3,521%.

But some U.S. solar companies aren’t sweating. Developer Silicon Ranch secured a $500 million investment this month, Canary Media’s Julian Spector reports, following moves it made over the past few years that ​“tariff-proofed” much of its operations. And Florida startup OnePlanet is tackling the solar supply problem at its roots, raising $7 million to build a first-of-its-kind plant to recycle critical components from broken panels, Alexander C. Kaufman reports for Canary.