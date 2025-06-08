The Equalizer Seasons 1 to 3 Addition on Netflix



The Equalizer series, which stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, is scheduled to leave Netflix US in June 2025. The show, created by Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, had a short run on the streaming platform.

Netflix added The Equalizer Seasons 1 to 3 on December 16, 2024. These seasons included 46 episodes. The show was only available in the United States. During its run, the series appeared on the daily TV charts for 18 days before dropping off.

When Will The Equalizer Leave Netflix US?



Netflix has now confirmed the departure of The Equalizer. Viewers can watch it until June 15, 2025. After this date, the series will no longer be available. A notice has been added to the platform stating the final viewing date.

Series Concluded After Five Seasons



In May 2025, an official announcement confirmed that The Equalizer had ended after five seasons. The final season was not part of the Netflix catalog. Only the first three seasons were included under the current licensing deal.

Short Licensing Period



This is part of a broader trend where Paramount-owned shows come to Netflix for limited periods. Unlike other companies that license entire runs, Paramount’s deals often include shorter durations. An example is Star Trek: Prodigy, which is also set to leave after 18 months.

FAQs

Why is The Equalizer leaving Netflix so soon?

The Equalizer is leaving Netflix due to a short-term licensing deal by Paramount, which only made the show available for six months.

Will The Equalizer be available on another streaming platform?

There is no official confirmation yet, but Paramount may move the show to its own streaming service after it leaves Netflix.

