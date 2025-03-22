The European Union (EU) Delegation to Egypt, in partnership with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation (MWRI), celebrated World Water Day with an event focusing on “Glacier Preservation” at Triumph Luxury Hotel – New Cairo.

Glacier preservation is critically significant for ensuring sustainable water resources necessary for drinking, agriculture, energy production, and maintaining healthy ecosystems globally. Egypt particularly faces significant threats from rising sea levels and altered water availability caused by glacier melting, impacting its coastal regions and agricultural productivity.

The EU-Egypt Water Partnership, the Team Europe Initiative for Integrated Water and Food Security, and the upcoming Cairo Water Week 2025 exemplify the strong collaboration between the EU and Egypt. These joint initiatives demonstrate the shared commitment towards enhancing water resilience, securing sustainable food production, and adopting climate adaptation measures, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two sides.

Ambassador Angelina Eichhorst, Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, said “We have a robust EU-Egypt partnership in water management, particularly through initiatives such as the Team Europe Initiative for Integrated Water and Food Security. We work hard together on promoting innovative solutions that safeguard our water resources for future generations.”

Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, H.E. Prof. Dr. Hani Sewilam, stated, “Our collective responsibility in preserving vital water resources is underscored by our partnership efforts. The EU-Egypt Water Partnership and the upcoming Cairo Water Week 2025 represent crucial platforms for exchanging expertise and fostering joint initiatives that enhance sustainable water management practices.”

The event includes presentations, ministerial speeches, the signing of Memoranda of Understanding, youth interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, reinforcing the joint efforts towards sustainable water practices and climate resilience.

This collaborative initiative reinforces EU and Egypt’s mutual commitment towards achieving sustainable development and addressing global climate challenges.

Ambassador Eichhorst added “This is a joint journey to raise more awareness and to reach out to everybody especially our youth who have to do better and faster to shape a sustainable future.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Egypt.