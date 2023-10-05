Green infuses these early sequences of Vic and the parents of a friend he never knew his daughter to have, Katherine’s Born Again mother and father (Jennifer Nettles and Norbert Leo Butz), with an ominous foreboding. Literal demons need not be introduced to make their nightmare skin-crawling. It doesn’t relent either when the girls are discovered three days later with burns on their feet and a shared traumatized disposition wherein they insist they have no memory of what happened or where they’ve been.

Then the old familiar games start up: flickering lights, disturbing dead-eyed stares, and even a trace of what might be green pea soup. It isn’t long until secular Victor and Katherine’s devout kin are turning to an expert for help… 90-year-old Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), the stage and screen star who retired from acting decades ago to apparently write a self-help book on how to deal with children who are possessed.

The inclusion of our dear Chris—who really is a legend—is about as tactful as a crowbar jarring a door open. The narrative mess and clutter it leaves in its wake also proves a lot less worthwhile than Jamie Lee Curtis’ triumphant return to Green’s far more graceful 2018 Halloween redo. Indeed, the narrative contortions Believer does to rationalize Burstyn reprising a role she is clearly long over doing might make ol’ Pazuzu gasp, especially given the contrived explanation for the absence of Linda Blair’s Regan.

In the press, Burstyn has been shockingly blunt about why she did the movie, comparing it in an interview to a deal with the devil before deciding to use the money to finance a new acting scholarship at Pace University. Fortunately, her confession confirms some good came out of her doing this movie, but onscreen she appears just long enough to bring the story to a halt and force the audience to consider what is missing (besides Linda Blair) from the original film.

It’s a palpable sense of fear. Friedkin’s seminal Exorcist film, and the 1971 Blatty novel that its author adapted into the screenplay, are suffused with spiritual anxiety and genuine dread: the anxiety of losing your faith in God (as a priest, no less!); the anxiety of not being able to help your rapidly declining child; and the anxiety of living in a world where evil seems omnipresent, and not just in the form of demons. That comes later, and when it does with poor little Blair holding a blood smeared crucifix, it’s a visceral slap across the face.

The Exorcist: Believer is wholly lacking in that metaphysical dialogue. Whereas the original film almost seemed like a debate between the very Catholic Blatty and the Jewish-turned-agnostic Friedkin, Believer just plays the hits without the context. Little girls’ faces are pockmarked and scarred by unseen demonic hands, and their voices turn into the sinister husk of a middle-aged chainsmoker, but none of it is particularly frightening.