Ask any Old, they will tell you: It is crazy that it’s been 50 years since the world first met The Exorcist. 50 years of that creepy image of Max von Sydow standing outside that glowing window in Washington D.C.? Unbelievable! But it’s true.

Even more unbelievable: 50 years later, original Exorcist star Ellen Burstyn is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil in a new sequel called The Exorcist: Believer. Chris was the mother of Regan, the little girl who got possessed by unholy evil in the original Exorcist film. Regan herself is apparently a no-show in this new movie — although actress Linda Blair was apparently a “technical advisor” to director David Gordon Green — but Chris is recruited by a young father (Leslie Odom Jr.) whose daughter seems to have been possessed by the same demon that took control of Regan all those decades ago.

Check out the trailer for the new film below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O’Neill), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

The Exorcist: Believer is scheduled to open in theaters on October 6. It’s going to be a big movie this Halloween season, don’t you think?

