The Expendables was a gritty, grungy R-rated action movie. It grossed over $100 million in the U.S. The Expendables 2 was also rated R. It grossed $311 million worldwide. The Expendables 3, however, was only rated PG-13. And guess what happened? The film flopped; grossing just only $39 million in the U.S.

So it appears that Lionsgate has learned from their mistakes. Expend4bles — yes, that is really the title — is definitely rated R. In fact, the new trailer for the movie is rated R too, and it is all about how the movie itself is rated R and super bloody and full of violence. You’ve got to give the people what they want, I guess. (The MPAA’s official site confirms Expend4bles has been rated R for “for strong/bloody violence throughout, language and sexual material.”)

Check out the bloody red-band trailer for the new sequel below:

Yep, that is most definitely an R-rated action movie. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

Expend4bles will premiere in theaters on September 22.