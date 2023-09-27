Erin Morse hears about her patients’ food cravings a lot, especially for “ultra-processed” and “salty, sweet, crunchy” snacks. Chips and french fries top the list, followed by doughnuts, cookies, and cakes. As the chief clinical dietitian at UCLA Health, Morse offers strategies to help them handle these hard-to-resist cravings. But why do people get them in the first place?

Cravings are frequent, specific, intense desires to eat a particular type of food, says John W. Apolzan, PhD, a nutrition scientist and associate professor at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center of the Louisiana State University System. It’s not about hunger, Morse says. “Hunger is the need for food for fuel, for nutrition, for all the good things that our bodies and our brains need,” she says. In contrast, with cravings, “Our bodies are telling us that we want something to eat.” External cues. These are things like a favorite TV show that you have a habit of watching while eating ice cream. You’ll become conditioned to reach for that bowl of ice cream when you watch an episode, Apolzan notes. Internal cues, such as sadness, can prompt people to crave certain foods, too. Deprivation. If you’re restricting food or dieting, you may find yourself “craving lots of foods by the end of the day,” Morse says. Poor sleep. “Studies show that lack of sleep can increase appetite and increase cravings,” Morse says. Social environment. Think of the workplace vending machine or your partner who is constantly baking treats. “They’re seeing it all the time; they want it all the time,” Morse says. Snack makers know this, Morse says. “Companies have tailored food to be extremely palatable, so people do eat a lot of it.”