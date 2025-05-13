FBI headquarters in Washington DC Shutterstock/Bob Korn

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) plans to buy radar technology that can detect people on the other side of walls, whether they are moving around, standing still or even lying down.

The idea of using radar – a system that uses radio waves reflecting off objects to determine their location – in this way has been around for at least 20 to 30 years, says Hugh Griffiths at University College London. But he describes the field tests with this new system as “impressive” in demonstrating how “they’ve solved a lot of the…