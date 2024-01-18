The Fire Hunter Season 2 Episode 2 release date and time have been announced. The episode will air on Crunchyroll. It will follow the lives of Tōko and Koushi, who survive in the post-apocalyptic world where the blood of Fire Fiends is used as fuel to save human civilization from collapsing.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Fire Hunter Season 2 Episode 2 release date is Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The Fire Hunter Season 2 Episode 2 release time is:

1:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)

4:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

9:00 AM British Summer Time or Greenwich Mean Time (BST or GMT)

3:00 AM Central European Time (CET)

Where to watch The Fire Hunter Season 2 Episode 2?

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To watch Episode 2, you can you can subscribe to Crunchyroll, an American entertainment company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Their subscription plans offer various features and benefits. The Fan Plan, the Mega Plan, and the Ultimate Fan Plan are priced at $7.99, $9.99, and $14.99 per month, respectively, and they all come with a 14-day free trial.

The Fire Hunter Season 2 is based on a Japanese fantasy manga written by Rieko Hinata and illustrated by Akihiro Yamada. The anime TV series adaptation was done by Signal.MD. The first season aired from January to March 2023. The main characters, Toko and Koushi, are voiced by Misaki Kuno and Shoya Ishige.

The official synopsis for The Fire Hunter reads:

“Outside the magical barriers lies a world overrun by fiery beasts known as Flame Demons, and the only ones who can protect humanity are the Fire Hunters. In the dark woods where the beasts roam is where Touko, a young villager, is rescued from attack by one of these skilled trackers, Koushi. But their meeting was no accident, and a new destiny begins.“