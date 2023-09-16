A new batch of Fortnite Funko Pop figures is set to launch in the coming months. The new collectibles include figures based on popular character skins, including The Foundation, Gumbo, Shadow Midas, and Toon Meowscles. All four will be available for $13, and you can preorder the figures ahead of time at Amazon. The release date is listed as January 1, 2024, but that may be a placeholder date.

Considering how popular Funko Pops and Fortnite are, it’s probably a wise decision to preorder before they sell out.

Fortnite Funko Pops

These four new figures join Funko’s ever-expanding roster of Fortnite collectibles, many of which are still available from third-party sellers at Amazon. You can grab most for reasonable prices, like the Skull Trooper skin Funko Pop for $13.94, the Omega figure for $11.40, or The Scientist for $10.25. You can also get the Fortnite Loot Llama mascot Funk Pop for $21.94. Note that prices and availability may change.

