According to new projections by the U.S. Energy Information Administration utility companies across the country are projected to add 58.4 gigawatts (GW) coming from clean renewable sources. That is the same amount of power as around 29 Hoover Dams.

Leading this growth is 32.5 GW of new solar power, fueling the grid with clean energy at an unprecedented scale. Texas and California at the forefront, alongside rapid expansions in states like Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, Florida, and New York significantly contributing to the overall clean energy production. A further 7.7 GW of wind capacity will harness powerful coastal winds to further diversify America’s clean energy mix.