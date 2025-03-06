According to new projections by the U.S. Energy Information Administration utility companies across the country are projected to add 58.4 gigawatts (GW) coming from clean renewable sources. That is the same amount of power as around 29 Hoover Dams.
Leading this growth is 32.5 GW of new solar power, fueling the grid with clean energy at an unprecedented scale. Texas and California at the forefront, alongside rapid expansions in states like Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, Florida, and New York significantly contributing to the overall clean energy production. A further 7.7 GW of wind capacity will harness powerful coastal winds to further diversify America’s clean energy mix.
The addition of 18.2 GW of battery storage is also welcome news, as it is vital to store surplus energy during peak production hours and deploy it when demand is highest. This is a massive step in moving the country towards getting rid of dirty fossil fuels towards clean energy.
”Moving away from fossil fuels is more than an investment—it’s a blueprint for a cleaner and healthier future,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy at Environment America Research & Policy Center.
Rooftop solar: A ray of light at a cloudy time for renewables?
Clean energy
Rooftop solar: A ray of light at a cloudy time for renewables?
See the Campaign
100% Renewable