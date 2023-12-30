The Game linked up with Big Hit soon after the latter’s debut album went live, and the two seem to have already cooked up some new material.

On Thursday (December 28), the rappers got together in the studio for a session that ended with them both hopping inside the booth. In a clip from their meeting, they can be seen dapping each other up with warm praise.

“What took you so long, n-gga?” Hit asked. “You regulatin’, Blood. You runnin’ this shit.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Big Hit shared a snippet of their work in which the Doctor’s Advocate hitmaker can be heard rapping: “My daddy dead and my momma dyin’/ On my daughter, I’m just out here tryin.’”

Earlier this month, Big Hit and his son Hit-Boy made history as they took a moment to celebrate the release of their collaborative effort.

The two were on hand at Bottom Bunk Sneaker House on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles in mid-December as friends, family, and colleagues gathered to toast the newly released The Truth Is In My Eyes.

Currently available only via Big Hit’s Bandcamp store, it is the first Hip Hop album to have been produced entirely by the son of the artist.

Just ahead of the project’s release, the superstar producer took a moment to explain just how significant of a moment it was for him.

“Being in elementary school telling people me and my dad were gonna make music together one day when he’s back out on the streets,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Over the years we have had points where he touched down for a second maybe a few months MAX and we started recording and making some progress. Then he’d let the streets win and he’d end up right back in the cell for years at a time.

“Big Hit has spent about 30 years of his life on the inside and i still never looked at him at anything other than my dad he’s himself at all times and it’s no cut on how he move love it or hate it. this time feels different for me personally im a lot more mature and i know who i am so as a man i can hear him out and also be a leader for him in my own right.

He concluded: “It’s alot of pressure but it’s also therapy for both us i would say. 9pm pst tonight we’re dropping his DEBUT album The Truth Is In My Eyes and i couldn’t be more proud of this moment. Most people wait til they family die to honor them in this way but we doing right here rn while we ALIVE.”

Both father and son shared various moments from the release party on social media, including Dom Kennedy showing love at the pop up and Snoop Dogg tapping in to extend his support via FaceTime.