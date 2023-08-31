The Game and 50 Cent‘s longtime continues on, with the former calling out the G-Unit mogul after he made headlines for allegedly injuring a woman after tossing his mic into a crowd.

50 performed at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (August 30) as part of his Final Lap Tour. While the evening was filled with surprise cameos from Nas, YG, DaBaby and others, 50 grew frustrated at one point as he kept getting handed broken microphones.

On two separate occasions, the Queens native aggressively hurled the broken mics into the crowd, and apparently one of them struck a woman in the head. Upon seeing the news, Game took to his Instagram Story the following day (August 31) to jab at Fif’s misfortune.

“Curtis yo fat ass came to LA hittin women,” he wrote with an inquisitive emoji. You can view the post below.

The Game goes off on “fat-a$$” 50 Cent for hitting woman with microphone https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/e6PqcxyNWn — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 31, 2023

In a video and series of photos captured by The Neighborhood Talk, Power 106 radio personality Bryhana Monegain can be seen with a bloodied gash on her forehead and blood stains on her face.

According to TMZ, a source close to 50 Cent said Monegain “wasn’t supposed to be in the restricted area” and that the rapper didn’t intentionally target her.

It’s unclear if Monegain plans to press charges. 50 has also yet respond to the allegations.

The Game and 50 Cent have both gone back and forth taking credit for each other’s career-defining material throughout their 15+ year beef.

During a recent interview with Bimma Williams of Amazon Music, the Compton rapper addressed the rumors that he wrote the hook for “What Up Gangsta” from Fif’s landmark debut, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

“I didn’t write ‘What Up Gangta’ for 50 — I was in there and part of the influence,” he clarified. “The way The LOX record music. Jada is, y’know, writing his verse, and Styles and Sheek is right there and they’re like, ‘Nah, say that,’ and you throw it in there.”

However, the California native did take credit for the song’s overt West Coast theme, saying: “Obviously, y’know, ‘What up, Blood? What up, Cuz? What up, Gangstaaa?’ is Los Angeles influenced.”

“50 a great writer, that’s what he do,” The Game said, making it clear that he wasn’t taking anything away from his longtime rival. “Especially anything that’s melodic, so hooks is his specialty, y’know what I’m sayin,’ and his verses be like his story, so he ain’t cappin.’”

He added: “He really ’bout that life, but n-gga, so am I, so that’s where we bumped heads at. But yeah, I didn’t do no writing for 50, 50 ain’t do no writing for me.”

Despite clearing up the rumors and even throwing in a compliment, The Game made sure not to drift too far from their beef with pleasantries.

“50 is not a better writer than me,” he said. “Not a better lyricist, y’know what I’m sayin’? Better with melodies, hooks — that’s his thing, I’ll give him that. I’m not gonna take nothing away from nobody that’s good at what they good at, but as far as like lyricism, he can’t fuck with me.”