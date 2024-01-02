The Game has kickstarted the year with a big accomplishment, and he took a moment to credit Hit-Boy and his father for the win.

On Tuesday (January 2), the Los Angeles MC’s joint project with Hit-Boy and Big Hit went to No. 1 on Apple Music’s Hip Hop/Rap chart. The 9-track collaboration came together quickly, and the “Hate It Or Love It” hitmaker made it a point to acknowledge the true heroes behind its success.

“Woke up to #PaisleyDreams being #1 on Apple Music’s hip hop/rap chart,” he wrote in an Instagram post next to several screenshots of his music video with the OG rapper he joined forces with. “That’s amazing to me given the fact I literally called @hitboy with an idea for one song so me & @bighit had our issue out here in the streets for the real west coast rap fans.

“That phone call, led to me pulling up & doing a 9 song tape in 5-6 hours with a full video shot by @thirdeyeraz on the same day. 12 hours total for a complete project with a visual !!!!!”

He continued: “@hitboy I tell you all the time how proud of you I am & how much of a super producer you are but you’re far too humble to really see the magnitude of the story you’re creating for yourself.

“You always give me my flowers & every single time, I throw em right back. Whenever me & you get in the same room… we create dope shit at a speed no one in this industry can keep up with. Thank you for being you homie…. And I would say you makin ya pops proud but in a G’s up twist of fate… you both are making each other proud.”

“WE DID THAT BLOOD,” Big Hit wrote in the comments. “THANK YOU.”

Hit-Boy also hopped in, adding “appreciate you fr bro” and “it’s too easy ! every time.”

In the early hours of New Years day, The Game took to Instagram to reveal that he had quietly crafted a new album with the father-son duo during a recent visit to Hit’s studio.

“I’m not here to ask you to stream it or download it,” he wrote on social media about Paisley Dreams. “I’m just a man, telling his fans a story about last night & the night before.”

related news The Game & Big Hit Connect In The Studio: ‘What Took You So Long?’ December 30, 2023

Hit-Boy offered more backstory in his own Instagram post, adding: “The Game pulled up on me and Big Hit 4 days ago and i was thinking maybe we ask him to get on the ‘Bang Freestyle’ remix or something at MOST.

“But instead he locked in with us for the rest of the night and we made a 9 song album.”

Paisley Dreams features guest appearances from fellow California natives Dom Kennedy and TeeFlii.