“I had mentioned it but I was like you know what, no like, this is what I’m going to wear for the night. I’m going to keep it on. And then, I was having a little fun and he came past me and walked to the DJ booth where he was really singing right in from me. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do it,’ because he passed right by me.”

The 21-year-old continued: “I just knew he was going to pick it up if I threw it right at his feet. There was no way he was going to walk by it. So, I ended up taking the one-off that I was wearing that night. That is my actual bra size. And I threw it at his feet and I lost my mind when he picked it up and reacted the way he did. It was definitely full circle.

“Playboy had actuality reached out to me on my Instagram DMs and said, you know, if you want to apply we’ll accept you right away,” she stated. “I applied and they did accept me and they want to speak with me soon.”

Although, Drake briefly put an end to the bra-throwing bonanza as he pleaded with Kia Forum fans in Los Angeles to not launch any lingerie at him since his son Adonis was watching in the crowd for the first time at the August 12 show.