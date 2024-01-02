The Game has said that Dr. Dre didn’t take offence when he said Kanye West did “more for his career” in two weeks than his former producer and label boss.

In an interview on VladTV, the Compton rapper discussed his controversial comments and the reaction to them from the Aftermath Entertainment founder.

“At that time, Ye was doing a lot for me that he didn’t necessarily have to do. And Ye has always been there for me and always had my back,” he said.

“What I can say about Dre is Dre ain’t always had my back — for good reason. Dre has to protect the interests of Dr. Dre. And there’s times when Ye had to protect the interests of Ye, but he didn’t give a fuck. He’d rather just go to bat for me.”

The Game added: “I was just speaking my truth … I’m pretty sure when Dre heard it, he didn’t feel slighted. He knew where it was coming from because I talk to him every so often, so it wasn’t like I was picking on Dre.

“He should have and I know that he understood where that came from when I said it. And if I saw Dr. Dre today, I don’t think he would feel a way about what I said.”

The “Hate It Or Love It” rapper originally made the comments during an early 2022 appearance on Drink Champs.

“It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks than [Dr.] Dre did for me my whole career,” he told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, shortly after the release of his Kanye West collaboration “Eazy.”

The Game later expressed some regret over his comments during an interview with Amazon Music: “I said some things that I meant. I’m not gon’ take it back — I ain’t no sucker. But having Dre do anything for your project, anything in your career, touch any part of anything you’re doing in life is such a blessing that I shall not ever shit on that again.”

He continued: “I haven’t talked to Dre since, and it don’t really matter if we talk again in life. I’m a standup Compton, L.A. n-gga and it is what it is. It’s just that I should have actually gave him more grace for what he did do and that was actually mentoring me and doing things that nobody could have done for me in my career.

“When I was talking on there, I was speaking in terms of what Ye was doing right at that moment which was life-changing for me in that moment last year. And then I based it on Dre’s lack thereof because I took the business part personal and I should have left it business.”

He concluded: “But Dre is Dre, bro. We all know what Dr. Dre do.”

The Game originally signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment in 2003, releasing his debut album The Documentary on the label two years later.

Not long after, he was dropped from the label because of his falling out with 50 Cent.