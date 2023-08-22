The Game has showed a softer side of his personality by celebrating his daughter, who recently stepped into her teenage years, on social media .

The menacing West Coast rapper took to Instagram on Monday (August 21), and posted a carousel of photos from over the years with him and his 13-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor.

The Game ended up putting down the microphone in exchange for a box of tissues in a lengthy message where he described his loving relationship with his only daughter.

“I’m late on posting this am because every time I’ve thought of you this morning my eyes swelled up with tears,” he began. “If I could have one wish… it would be to go back in the past & relive all of the moments we’ve shared together just to hold the little you a lot tighter. How’d we get here so fast ?? How does a little baby who needed me to do every single thing for her grow to be such a beautiful young woman who can do almost everything for herself ??”

He continued: “How’d we go from ‘Daddy can we go get ice cream’ to ‘Daddy can we go to Van Cleef & get a anklet or necklace??’ Lol. Where is my 3 year old word for word Beyoncé song singing daughter who would get mad when anyone would interrupt her ?? If she’s somewhere in there still, please tell her I miss her dearly & all the time we spent together. I know I can’t go back so all I have is the memories.. & what beautiful ones we made. Hold on…..”

The Game then said that he began to get emotional which is why he broke up his message in multiple parts.

“I had to break my post up because I literally couldn’t hold back the tears so I needed a minute to get myself together…,” he shared. “I’m back…. and I want you to know that there is nothing on the earth I love more than you California Dream. You are my lifeline & my every waking day is another chance to be an even greater father to you than the day before. My only daughter, my heart & of course my soul…. My best friend & absolute “twin.”

He added: “I adore you. I’m proud of you & words cannot describe all of the emotion I feel whenever I have a moment to reflect on our journey together.”

“The father, The daughter….. Our endless love… our journey together past, present & future is my biggest joy in life baby. You are my sun, my moon, my stars, my universe.. & currently my hurricane & my earthquake.”

“I love you Cali & I know I say it every single time I look into your eyes or hear your voice… but its only because loving you has been the highlight of my life. Happy 13th Birthday Cali….. & I would say enjoy every moment of your day but I’ll make sure it’s one you’ll never forget, Dad.”

In an additional post, The “One Blood” artist said, “Being your father is my absolute favorite thing to do in life,” and that “You are the perfect daughter for me.”