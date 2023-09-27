The Game is demanding that people put some respect on his name for everything he’s done for West Coast Hip Hop — including helping to launch the careers of two of its biggest stars, Kendrick Lamar and Nipsey Hussle.

On Tuesday (September 26), a video surfaced of the Compton native delivering an impassioned speech during a nightclub performance and reminding fans of his many career accomplishments.

“I took them failures, I caught them bullets, I was in them shootouts, I stood behind them bars, n-gga,” he said defiantly while holding a bottle of champagne.”

He continued: “I had them kids, I showed y’all them kids, I put out them albums. N-gga, I took Nipsey CD. Took it and put it in my pocket, n-gga. I took Kendrick and took that n-gga on tour when Kendrick was Jay Rock’s muthafucking hype man, n-gga.”

“I put the West on my back, so when n-ggas say, ‘I’m him’ — no you not; I’m him, n-gga!”

Watch the clip below:

The Game takes credit for Kendrick Lamar & Nipsey Hussle’s success in nightclub rant https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/ymP2dSf5mc — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 27, 2023

The Game has made no secret of his role in Kendrick Lamar and Nipsey Hussle’s respective rises to stardom in the past.

During an interview with HipHopDX last year, the Drillmatic MC reflected on being around K. Dot early in his career and “watching him grow.”

“I’m always going to give him the love he deserves because I watched it first hand,” he said. “I was there, early Kendrick, I was there in Top Dawg’s crib, in the studio, in the basement. Watching him, watching this flower grow.

“So Kendrick is always going to be one of my favorites. Again, one of those big brother-little brother relationships.”

The former G-Unit signee also shared fond memories of Neighborhood Nip shortly after he was tragically gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store in L.A. in March 2019.

“Rolled down my window 12 years ago on Crenshaw & Slauson as you handed me your demo & said ‘Chuck, don’t frisbee my shit homie… give a young n-gga a ear,’” he wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. “From that day to letting you open up for me on tour & us going around the world together, creating a bond & watching your growth to today.”

Ironically, The Game’s nightclub rant comes shortly after Eminem dissed him for performing in such establishments.

“All the envious rappers I’d torch if I’m on a joint with ’em/ And that is the only retort is I’m not played in the clubs, muthafucka put a cork in it/ Only reason they still play your shit in the clubs is ’cause you still perform in ’em,” he rapped on “The Realest,” a song with his Shady Records artist EZ Mil that dropped last month.

Em’s blistering verse was a rebuttal to The Game’s 2022 diss “The Black Slim Shady,” as well as Melle Mel’s more recent “white rapper” criticism.