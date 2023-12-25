The Game and 50 Cent‘s beef has persisted non-stop since the mid-2000s, with several other industry professionals getting pulled into it by association.

In a Vlad TV interview clip that was published on Monday (December 25), the Compton native reflected on his brief stint with G-Unit and the relationships he cultivated during that time despite his eventual fallout with Fif.

It’s no secret that the New York City mogul has always been very particular about loyalty, which is why his relationship with his “Hate It Or Love It” collaborator fell apart. On that same note, many believe that him and Lloyd Banks no longer being on good terms is a product of the same, as the PLK took a photograph with The Game back in 2016.

“I think we getting to a point where you’re going to have to assume 50’s not a happy guy,” The Game told Vlad. “I don’t think [Banks] meant to shit on 50 by taking a picture; I think he just saw a n-gga that he came up with and created music with and created a bond with, and it was nothing but a snap of a picture.”

He added: “We took a picture, I mean, y’know, he got his panties in a bunch about it, but again, 50 gon’ be mad about something anyway, so I didn’t give a fuck and I doubt that Banks did.”

Check out Game’s comments below:

Despite his longstanding conflict with 50 Cent, The Game expressed his appreciation for what the “Candy Shop” hitmaker did for him early in his career. Still, he feels like he didn’t benefit from his affiliation to G-Unit as much as fans might think.

During the same chat cited above, the 44-year-old spoke about his time with the crew, never signing to their label and his frustration with not getting paid for being a part of the group.

“I appreciated the step up on the ladder,” he began. “I was never signed to G-Unit, but I always felt like if I never got put in G-Unit or Dr. Dre never signed me to Aftermath, I would still be sitting here talking to you with the same track record. Because I’m the type of n-gga, if I put my mind to something and I say this is what I want to do, that is just simply what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna achieve it…

“So it was cool being in G-Unit but then it wasn’t because I felt like we was just in it. I felt like 50 was making the money and we was just in G-Unit. Which is cool because I mean, I’m saying, he’s 50; but I wanted to get some bread. I definitely wanted to just be a solo artist and get to it. And I appreciated the pit stop but I don’t think that I needed G-Unit to be Game.”

He added: “And G-Unit was dope and 50 was dope and that experience was dope but I just don’t feel like I ever really fit or that it was just me because I’m not the solider type. I felt like I was my own boss and I’m a king in my own right, and so I needed to stand on my own two.”