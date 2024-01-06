It was loosely based on the arcade game Tank which was also produced by the studio. It was a simple title to master, with two players controlling separate tanks and scoring points when they landed an attack on one another. The 2D title might seem graphically and mechanically limited these days, but it didn’t need to be complex to be fun. Not only is it still a nostalgic entry into Atari’s library, but it’s a gorgeous example of some of the strengths of the console. The game took advantage of basic systems, allowing rockets to cascade off of the ever-changing array of walls, thus inviting players to think tactically about their attacks. Combat demonstrates that even some of the earliest and most limited Atari 2600 titles still delivered in style.

Space Invaders (1980)

Developed by Taito & published by Atari

Space Invaders is, of course, not an Atari 2600 exclusive, nor did it debut on the platform. The arcade game was massively popular and a huge win for developer Taito. It made sense to try and port the title to home systems and Atari Inc. were the first to get that opportunity.

Space Invaders quadrupled the Atari 2600’s sales and was the first licensed game to make its way from arcade to consoles. It’s a massive stepping stone in Atari’s history, but among those sales accolades, the quality of the game itself cannot be overlooked. Inventive, fun, and endlessly challenging, Space Invaders represented everything great about retro video gaming. With the player controlling a laser canon that fired back against the oncoming alien army, the shoot em’ up became instantly iconic. Although the competition aspect of Space Invaders was lost as it had moved from the communal experience of arcade gaming, the Atari 2600 version made the title so much more accessible. Suddenly, that famous sound design could be heard in any home across the country.

Adventure (1980)

Developed & published by Atari

Adventure went through a complex development process which was partially impacted by the limitations of the Atari 2600 console. In theory, the game should have been a dud upon its release. Yet, critically it received praise across the board for its ease of gameplay and engaging mechanics. Although when compared to some of the other titles released at the time Adventure didn’t quite hold up, it nonetheless showed a lot of potential for the future.