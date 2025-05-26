Abstract

We present a genome assembly from a female specimen of Larinioides cornutus (furrow orbweaver; Arthropoda; Arachnida; Araneae; Araneidae). The assembly contains two haplotypes with total lengths of 2,304.58 megabases and 2,295.32 megabases. Most of haplotype 1 (98.49%) is scaffolded into 13 chromosomal pseudomolecules, including the X1 and X2 sex chromosomes. Haplotype 2 was assembled to scaffold level. The mitochondrial genome has also been assembled, with a length of 14.6 kilobases.

Telfer MG, Crowley LM, Wilding CS et al. The genome sequence of the furrow orbweaver, Larinioides cornutus (Clerck, 1757) [version 1; peer review: awaiting peer review]. Wellcome Open Res 2025, 10:267 (https://doi.org/10.12688/wellcomeopenres.24288.1)