HBO has released The Gilded Age Season 2 teaser trailer for the upcoming return of Julian Fellowes’ period drama, starring Christine Baranski and Carrie Coon. The next chapter is scheduled to premiere on October 29 on HBO and Max.

The video features the return of Coon’s Bertha Russell, as her fight against New York’s elite society rages on. She and her husband continue to prove they have what it takes to reach the highest echelons of New York. Other parties, however, seek to discredit them.

Check out The Gilded Age teaser trailer (watch more trailers):

What to Expect in The Gilded Age Season 2?

“Season two begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected,” reads the synopsis. “Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.”

The Gilded Age is created and executive produced by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sonja Warfield. The series stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, and more.

The series is executive produced by Warfield, Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Micheal Engler, with the latter two also serving as directors. It is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television.