Once you’re done admiring the Grand Canyon’s views, EV road trippers, you can plug in to the new Electrify America DC fast chargers at the visitor center before you hit the road.

There are two sites at the Grand Canyon National Park (Maswik Lodge, and Market Lodge and Yavapai Lodge East) that have EV chargers – but they’re all Level 2. There aren’t any EV chargers at all at Desert View or on the North Rim.

But now there are DC fast chargers at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center at the national park’s south entrance, at 450 State Route 64 in Tusayan, Arizona. That’s because Electrify America (EA) just installed six of them, with speeds of between 150 kW and 350 kW.

That means you can charge up fast and head inside to catch some of the IMAX movie, have a quick bite, and buy that Grand Canyon snow globe you didn’t know you needed.

EA says that its Grand Canyon Visitor Center charging station has created its own fast charging corridor between the national park and Las Vegas. The stops include Kingman (one 150 kW), Willliams (two 150 kW and two 350 kW), and Flagstaff (two 150 kW and one 350 kW).

Because taking photos of views to post on social media are great, but sometimes you’ve just gotta juice up at the DC fast chargers and get going:

