Preparations are in full swing by various relevant authorities, led by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, for the highly anticipated official inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on July 3rd.

To facilitate final arrangements, the museum will be temporarily closed to the public from June 15th to July 5th. During this period, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities will undertake a series of organizational and logistical tasks within the museum.

The official GEM Facebook page recently hinted at the imminent grand opening, posting: “The largest archaeological museum in the world dedicated to one civilization opens its doors in just 28 days… With over 50,000 artifacts covering 7,000 years of history, get ready for an unparalleled experience! Official opening July 3rd, public visits available starting July 6th.”

Among the ongoing preparations for the monumental official opening of the GEM is the plan for a multi-day celebration.

This extended event aims to ensure the global inauguration is executed flawlessly, contributing significantly to promoting Egypt as a nation, showcasing its diverse tourist destinations, and highlighting the country’s recent achievements.