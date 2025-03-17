The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s nothing quite like a deep clean to reset your space, whether you’re spring cleaning, decluttering, or gearing up for a big move. But let’s be honest—cleaning can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re tackling years’ worth of stuff. That’s why having the right tools can make all the difference.

I’ve rounded up some game-changing products that will make your cleaning routine easier and help you stay organized, efficient and maybe even a little excited about the process (yes, really).

Reach new heights with a telescoping ladder

Every home has those “out of reach” spots that seem impossible to clean—ceiling corners, overhead light fixtures, or the top shelf of your kitchen cabinets. The problem? Traditional ladders are bulky, and step stools don’t always cut it.

Enter the telescoping ladder—a lightweight, compact, and super versatile solution. This ladder folds in half for stability, extends to reach way, way up, and then shrinks down small enough to store in a broom closet. Whether you’re cleaning a chandelier, swapping out seasonal storage, or dusting off the top of your kitchen cabinets, this ladder makes it safe, easy, and frustration-free.

Give your rugs & carpets a deep clean

Your vacuum does a great job at sucking up dirt, but let’s be real—it only gets the surface. Over time, pet dander, body oils, spills, and grime sink deep into the fibers, leaving your carpets looking (and smelling) less than fresh.

A deep carpet cleaner is your secret weapon to reviving rugs, stair runners, and even high-traffic areas. It injects a cleaning solution into the fibers, then sucks up all the dirt and grime, leaving your carpet fresh, fluffy, and so much cleaner. If you’ve ever seen murky brown water get pulled into the tank, you know how satisfying (and slightly horrifying) this process is. Take it slow, and let the machine do the work—your feet (and nose) will thank you.

Never lose track of your storage again with QR code bins

Picture this: You’re digging through 10 bins in the basement trying to find that one holiday serving platter or your winter gloves. What a waste of time!

A simple solution? QR code storage labels. Just stick one on your bin, scan it with your phone, and log the contents—either by taking a photo or entering a description. Next time you need something, just search your inventory list instead of tearing through every single box. This system is a game-changer for decluttering, organizing seasonal items, and especially moving—you’ll always know what’s inside each box and where it belongs in your new space.

Moving stickers: The ultimate packing hack

Moving is stressful enough without trying to remember which box goes where. That’s where these moving stickers come in.

Label each box with these colour-coded, room-specific stickers, and place a sign on the door of each room in your new space so movers (or your helpful friends and family) know exactly where to put things. The pack contains over 1000 stickers and includes ‘Fragile’ and ‘This Way Up’ labels, so your valuables stay protected. Trust me, this one simple trick will make unpacking so much smoother.

Ditch the clunky drying rack with space-saving air drying solutions

Air drying clothes is great for delicates, athletic wear, and extending the life of your wardrobe, but bulky drying racks can take over your laundry room (or worse—your hallway).

Two genius alternatives? A ceiling-mounted drying rack that operates with a pulley system (so cool, right?), and a wall-mounted drying rack that folds away when not in use. If you’re tired of tripping over your drying rack or constantly moving it out of the way, these options will save you so much space.

The mighty crevice brush: Because dirt hides in the weirdest places

If you love a thorough clean, this tool is for you.

This extra-long, extra-thin crevice brush gets into the tightest spots—think: windowsills, the base of your faucet, behind the toilet (you KNOW it needs it), where your tile meets the baseboard, that grimy corner of your recycling bin…and the list goes on. These handy brushes come in a pack of three, so you can dedicate one to the kitchen, one to the bathroom, and one for whatever other grimy corner you discover. Seriously—once you start using these, you won’t be able to stop.

Command hooks & grippers: The secret to an organized broom closet

If your broom closet is a chaotic mess of mops, brooms, and vacuum attachments falling over each other, it’s time for an easy fix.

Command Mop & Broom Grippers let you snap your mop or broom into place—no more leaning them against the wall (and watching them fall over). You can stick these on the inside of a closet door or on the wall for quick, easy access.

For spray bottles? Command Spray Bottle Grippers hold them upright by the trigger, freeing up space on your shelves. Place this inside a cabinet or closet door, or on a wall inside a closet and enjoy the convenience. Best part? No drills, no holes—just peel, stick, and you’re done.

The Great Canadian Clean-Up is all about refreshing, decluttering, and setting yourself up for an organized space. Whether you’re deep cleaning before a move, tackling spring cleaning, or just want to make your home feel better, these tools will help you clean faster, store smarter, and stay organized longer. So grab your QR labels, telescoping ladder, and that ridiculously satisfying crevice brush—and let’s do this!

