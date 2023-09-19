The Great Cleric Season 1 Episode 12 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Crunchyroll.

The Great Cleric is a fantasy anime series that follows the journey of Luciel, a salaryman reincarnated into a magical world as a healer. As he rises through the ranks of the church, Luciel tries to cleanse it of corruption and greed while using his healing magic to help those in need. The series explores themes of redemption, friendship, and the pursuit of justice in a richly detailed and morally complex fantasy world.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Great Cleric Season 1 Episode 12 release date is September 29, 2023.

The Great Cleric Season 1 Episode 12 release time is:

10:00 AM PT

1:00 PM ET

6:00 PM BST

7:00 PM CEST

Where to watch The Great Cleric Season 1 Episode 12

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To watch Episode 12, you can access it on Crunchyroll, a streaming service for Japanese animation. Crunchyroll offers various subscription tiers:

Free Membership: Allows you to watch with ads in standard definition. Crunchyroll Fan Subscription ($7.99/month): Ad-free, full catalog access, 720p and 1080p streaming, but limited to one stream at a time. Crunchyroll Mega Fan Subscription ($9.99/month): Includes Fan benefits, four concurrent streams, offline viewing, and a discount at the Crunchyroll Store. Crunchyroll Ultimate Fan Subscription ($14.99/month): All features from Fan and Mega Fan, six concurrent streams, an annual special swag bag, and a larger Crunchyroll Store discount.

The official synopsis for The Great Cleric reads:

“A young Japanese salaryman is killed by a gunshot and reincarnated by a goddess in an alternate, fantasy-like world as Luciel, a teenager blessed with healing magic. To make sure that this time he lives a long and happy life, Luciel works hard to improve himself. As he rises in the ranks of the clergy, Luciel uses his powers to assist those in need while helping restore the church’s reputation, tarnished by the greed and corruption of many of its members, making friends and enemies along the way.“