Nutritional benefits

An 80g serving of aubergine provides:

12kcal/51KJ

0.7g protein

0.3g fat

1.8g carbohydrate

2.1g fibre

168mg Potassium

An 80g serving of aubergine counts towards your five-a-day. Discover more with our handy five-a-day infographic.

Top 5 health benefits

1. Source of antioxidants

Aubergines are a source of protective compounds with antioxidant properties, one being nasunin, which is responsible for the fruit’s deep purple colour skin. This plant compound has been found to protect the fats that make up brain cell membranes. It’s the membranes of these cells that allow nutrients in and waste out, and receive instructions from messenger molecules, which instruct the cell what to do.

2. May help manage blood sugar control

Aubergines are a useful source of fibre and low in fat and sugar, making them a valid inclusion for those managing type-2 diabetes. In fact, test tube studies suggest that extracts of eggplant may help control glucose absorption, making them potentially helpful for managing type-2 diabetes and reducing the associated high blood pressure.

3. May help manage cholesterol levels

Some animal studies suggest including aubergine in your diet may help lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, the type often referred to as ‘bad’ cholesterol. These effects are likely to be due to the fibre as well as the antioxidant content of aubergine, including nasunin. However, human trials are needed to clarify what is known in this area and to confirm its relevance in a human diet.

4. May help manage weight

Being a good source of fibre and a low-calorie choice, aubergine is an ideal ingredient to use in a weight management programme. It can be successfully used to replace more calorie-dense options in a range of different recipes.

In addition to this, plant compounds in aubergine appear to inhibit the action of pancreatic lipase, and as such may inhibit fat digestion.

5. May support heart health

The beneficial compound nasunin helps dilate blood vessels by activating a compound called nitric oxide, and in turn, another compound in the skin of the aubergine, chlorogenic acid, enhances this action to further help lower blood pressure. In addition to this, compounds in the pulp of a variety of different aubergines, including white aubergine, act as ACE inhibitors. This means they inhibit the action of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE), a key enzyme in the management of blood pressure.

Are aubergines safe for everyone?

Aubergines are a member of the nightshade family (Solanaceae), which includes bell peppers, tomatoes and potatoes. Some people choose to avoid this family of vegetables because anecdotal reports suggest there may be a link between aggravated arthritic symptoms and their consumption. However, to date there have been no case-controlled studies to confirm these reports.

Aubergines contain oxalate s , although in comparison with other fruits and vegetables they are not significant contributors. However, some individuals with a history of oxalate-containing kidney stones may choose to avoid over-consuming them or as a minimum, choosing cooking methods that help reduce levels, such as boiling.

In rare cases an allergy may occur, but most reactions are mild. However, a small number of cases have included anaphylaxis.

