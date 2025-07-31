When temperatures soar, not everyone’s body handles the heat the same way – and for some, the risks can be severe.

Although heat waves threaten everyone, children, pets, and elderly family and friends face disproportionate dangers, each for distinct physiological reasons that every parent, pet-owner, and watchful friend should understand. And as climate change intensifies heat waves across the globe, understanding who faces the greatest risk – and how to help them – is a matter of life and death.

Children: Developing systems under stress

Children’s bodies are fundamentally different heat-processing machines than those of adults. Their surface area-to-body weight ratio is much higher than ours, meaning they absorb heat from the environment more rapidly. Paradoxically, this same ratio should help them cool down faster – but their immature temperature-regulation systems can’t keep up with the demand.

Young children produce more metabolic heat per kilogram of body weight, yet their sweat glands are smaller and less efficient. They also have a higher core temperature threshold before sweating begins, essentially giving them a narrower margin of safety.

Infants face additional risks. Their kidneys are still developing, making them more susceptible to dehydration, while their larger heads and thinner skulls provide less protection for temperature-sensitive brain tissue.

Perhaps most critically, children depend entirely on adults for heat protection – they can’t recognize early heat stress symptoms, seek shade independently, or adequately hydrate themselves.

WHAT TO DO: Watch for signs like fussiness, decreased urination, or unusual lethargy, and immediately move children to cool environments while offering frequent small sips of water (or breast milk or formula for infants).

Pets: Silent sufferers with limited cooling options

Dogs and cats evolved different cooling mechanisms than humans, making them particularly vulnerable to our warming world. Dogs primarily cool through panting and limited sweating through their paw pads – far less efficient than human perspiration. Their normal body temperature runs two to three degrees higher than ours, giving them less buffer before dangerous overheating sets in.

Flat-faced, or brachycephalic, breeds such as pugs, bulldogs, and Persian cats face additional risks due to their shortened airways, which impede efficient panting. Dark-colored animals absorb more heat, while thick-coated breeds struggle to release it.

Unlike humans, pets can’t communicate their distress clearly or take protective actions like removing clothing or seeking air conditioning.

Ground temperature poses an often-overlooked threat. Asphalt can reach 150°F on a 90°F day, causing severe paw burns within seconds – a risk owners frequently underestimate because they’re wearing protective shoes.

WHAT TO DO: If you see your pet walking strangely, lifting paws repeatedly, or moving at an irregular pace, their paws may be burning. Immediately guide them onto grass, dirt, or into shade, and consider carrying small dogs on hot pavement. Devin Newman, a vet at Bush Animal Hospital in Eugene, Oregon, who is also my brother-in-law, says that if you cannot put your hand against the pavement for 10 seconds, then it’s too hot for a dog.

Don’t leave animals (or children!) in a hot car, even for a few minutes. Be mindful before breaking glass on someone else’s car, however, as some newer cars have a pet setting to keep dogs and cats comfortable.

Elderly: Aging bodies, diminished defenses

Aging brings multiple changes that reduce the body’s heat tolerance. As people age, their hearts pump less blood with each beat, making it harder for their cardiovascular system to move blood to the skin for cooling. Their sweat production declines, and their skin becomes thinner and less effective at temperature regulation.

Chronic conditions common in older adults – diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems – can make it harder for their bodies to stay cool. Many essential medications, including diuretics, beta-blockers, and antihistamines, interfere with the body’s natural cooling system or increase dehydration risk. Changes to a person’s memory and thinking patterns can make it harder to notice heat danger signs or know how to respond appropriately. Living alone may leave elderly individuals without help during dangerous heat events, while fixed incomes might force impossible choices between air conditioning and other necessities.

WHAT TO DO: Check on elderly relatives or neighbors daily during heat waves. Ensure they have access to air conditioning or cooling centers and help them identify early warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion that warrant immediate cooling and medical attention.

The climate connection

These vulnerabilities matter more than ever because extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, intense, and prolonged. What were once rare heat waves are becoming regular summer occurrences, and previously safe temperatures are becoming dangerous when sustained over days. Understanding these distinct risk factors empowers us to protect our most vulnerable loved ones through targeted prevention – from never leaving children or pets in cars to ensuring elderly relatives have cooling plans and social check-ins during heat waves.

In our rapidly warming world, this knowledge isn’t just helpful – it’s essential for keeping our families safe.