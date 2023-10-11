Okay, this one is super weird. Released in the mid-1970s by then-action figure juggernaut Mego, the Star Trek Mission to Gamma VI playset attempted to recreate the sci-fi adventure of the television show. Make no mistake, it did so in excellent fashion…just a bit oddly. Everything about this playset feels casually strange—from the gigantic creature with glowing eyes whose main feature is that it can eat the Enterprise crew with its moveable jaws to an attached glove that doubles as an alien who can grab Spock and company for whatever dark fate awaits.

In terms of both nostalgia and casual strangeness, the Mission to Gamma VI set helped bridge those wilderness years between Trek’s initial cancellation and cinematic relaunch. Combine that with some unique play figures (why do the non-descript aliens included here look like they are dancing?), and you’ve got one for the ages.

Buy the Star Trek Mission to Gamma VI Playset here

G.I. Joe’s U.S.S. Flagg

($800-$5,000)

With a price tag of roughly $110 and the fact that when assembled, it took up nearly eight feet of floor space, the G.I. Joe U.S.S. Flagg was never going to be much more than a niche item. Simply too expensive for most parents and overly large to be stocked heavily at retail, it remains the most fascinating toy of the 1980s—certainly the most hubristic.

Not that the lucky few who actually got this military monster cared. For them, this is nothing short of THE ULTIMATE G.I. Joe collectible. And it still is.