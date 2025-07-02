Between 2015 and 2024, global authorities seized 370 metric tons of pangolin scales and 193 metric tons of elephant ivory.

The latest report from the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted trafficking networks, and that the lull has, surprisingly, endured.

Seizures plummeted in 2020 and remain far below pre-pandemic highs, with pangolin seizures down 84% from their 2019 peak and ivory seizures down 94%, reports Mongabay’s Spoorthy Raman.

“The report was motivated by a need to present up-to-date findings,” said Olivia Swaak-Goldman, WJC’s executive director.

Supply chains fractured as crime bosses were grounded by travel bans. Intelligence-led enforcement intensified, and countries like Nigeria and China began prosecuting kingpins.

Still, fewer seizures do not necessarily mean less trafficking. Some experts believe traffickers are relying on hidden stockpiles or shifting tactics to avoid detection.

“It is possible that trafficking is down because the populations have crashed,” said Susan Lieberman of the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Pangolins, consumed across West and Central Africa and prized in East Asia for their scales, remain the most trafficked mammals. All eight species are threatened with extinction. Ivory, once the commodity of choice, has lost its luster as prices collapsed after China shuttered its domestic market.

Nigeria remains a central export hub, though Angola and Mozambique are rising nodes in the network. Enforcement is improving — Mozambique convicted two major traffickers this year — but critics warn that prosecutions lag behind seizures.

Changing consumer behavior may prove most crucial.

“We need to change the buying,” Lieberman said. “That’s not just hearts and minds; it’s also laws and regulations.”

Swaak-Goldman sees reason for optimism.

“If the current trajectory continues — with strong law enforcement and international cooperation — it may be possible to not only sustain but build on these gains,” she said.

Recovery, though tentative, is within reach.

This article by Rhett Ayers Butler was first published by Mongabay.com on 26 June 2025. Lead Image: Pangolins are among the most trafficked mammals, poached for their scales. Image by flowcomm via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $5. Our conservation partners spend at least 80 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.