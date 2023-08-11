Defaulting on student loans is a fairly common occurrence and it can have dire consequences. The COVID-19 emergency relief that was in place beginning in March of 2020 protected borrowers with federal student loans from some potential impacts of default, such as wage garnishment and withheld tax refunds. But a 2023 Supreme Court decision threatens to eliminate the possibility of student loan forgiveness.

Impact of Student Loan Legislation

The COVID-19 emergency deferment was scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2022. It was then extended to the earlier of:

60 days after the Department of Education could implement the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan or litigation over the plan is resolved; or

60 days after June 30, 2023

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on June 30, 2023 that the U.S. Secretary of Education did not have authority under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 (HEROES) Act to grant this relief, which was slated to cancel approximately $430 billion in student loan debt principal. The Act would have eliminated the debts of approximately 20 million borrowers.

Borrowers must begin making payments on their loans again as of June 2023, but there’s hope on the horizon. President Biden subsequently announced the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, an income-driven assistance program that will effectively eliminate student loan debt for those earning less than $32,805 a year. Others can save up to $1,000 a month. Unfortunately, SAVE provisions don’t fully go into effect until July 1, 2024.

What Happens If You Default on Federal Student Loans?

An array of consequences can come into play if you let your federal student loans go into default by failing to make scheduled loan payments for at least 270 days. These consequences are outlined on the Federal Student Aid website.

Acceleration: The entire unpaid balance of your loan plus all interest you owe becomes immediately due when your federal student loans are in default. This process is known as acceleration.

Federal benefits: Defaulting on federal student loans means losing access to federal protections such as deferment and forbearance.

Flexibility: Defaulting on federal student loans means giving up the chance to choose your own payment plan or to switch student loan repayment plans. You also lose access to income-driven repayment plans.

Federal student aid: You are no longer eligible for federal student aid after your loans go into default.

Credit score: Late payments on federal student loans can be reported to the three major credit bureaus 90 days after you're late. This is well before you're officially in default. It damages your credit score and can make it difficult for you to get a credit card, car loan, or mortgage.

Treasury offset: Your tax refunds and federal benefit payments can be garnished or withheld to repay overdue student loan balances through a process called treasury offset.

Wage garnishment: The federal government can garnish your wages in order to help cover your student loan payments.

Legal problems: Your loan servicer may take you to court and this can lead to you having to pay court fees and other legal expenses in addition to what you owe on the loan.

Other issues: The school you attended may withhold your transcript, which can make it difficult for you to be admitted to another institution of higher education. It's also possible that you could be barred from purchasing or selling real estate and other assets.

Federal Student Aid recommends reaching out to your student loan servicer if you’re having trouble making payments or if you want to find out how you can get your student loans out of default. Loan servicers are required to notify you of options such as forbearance or income-based repayment plans.

Borrowers with federal student loans in default can also use loan rehabilitation or loan consolidation options to get their loans out of default and get back on track.

What Happens If You Default on Private Student Loans?

Borrowers with private student loans face a different set of rules when it comes to late payments. They must follow the rules and guidelines set by their student loan provider, and the consequences of missing loan payments can vary from lender to lender.

Your student loans are considered in default if you miss a payment with a private student loan lender and it’s been 90 days or longer. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), you can also default on private student loans “if you declare bankruptcy, default on another loan, or die.”

Your default will be reported to the credit bureaus when 90 days or longer of missed payments have passed. Your student loan debt will likely be sent to a collections agency if you continue to miss payments.

As with federal student loans, you may also be sued by your lender if you fail to repay the money you borrowed to fund your education. This can mean being on the hook for court costs and other legal fees in addition to the principal of your loan balance and all interest that has accrued.

The CFPB says that you should reach out to your loan provider right away if you believe you may have trouble making payments on private student loans. Doing so can help you determine if switching repayment plans is an option or if your private student loan servicer offers a temporary forbearance or unemployment protection program.

The Bottom Line

The impact of defaulting on a student loan can be devastating and it can take years to repair the damage to your credit score and your finances. Your best bet is to take action as soon as possible if you’re worried about missing payments or you’re suffering financial hardship of any kind, even if you haven’t missed a student loan payment yet.

Reach out to your loan issuer and talk over your concerns so you can find out what options are available to help you avoid default in the short term. You may be able to get back on track and avoid the worst consequences of letting student loan payments lapse with some smart planning and enough time on your side.