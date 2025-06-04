Over the course of three days, this specialised trade exhibition will serve as a key platform for business networking and professional engagement within the coatings industry.

Nigeria’s paints and coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$2.7 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 4%. Driven by rapid construction, urbanisation and increasing demand for eco-friendly products, the industry presents significant opportunities. Decorative paints dominate the market, while demand for protective coatings continues to rise in the oil, gas and infrastructure sectors. (Source: https://www.westafricacoatingsshow.com/market-report-west-africa/)

Recognising the growth potential of Nigeria’s paints and coatings industry and its broader economic significance, West Africa Coatings Show held in partnership with the Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMA), is set to take place from 2-4 July 2025 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos. As the largest gathering for the coatings community in West Africa, the event will feature over 100 exhibiting brands from more than 15 countries.

West Africa Coatings Show will attract technical professionals from across the coatings industry, offering a valuable platform for manufacturers, raw material suppliers, distributors, buyers and specialists such as chemists and formulators to connect face-to-face. The show presents a unique opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing and exploring new commercial partnerships, all under one roof.

Mr Abimbolu Babatunde, Chairman of the Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMA), commented: “We’re excited to partner with dmg events to launch the West Africa Coatings Show, especially as the region’s paints and coatings market is experiencing significant growth and opportunity. With just a month to go, this event comes at a perfect time to support innovation, raise industry standards and create new commercial prospects for local manufacturers. We see this as the start of a strong, long-term partnership that will help drive the coatings industry forward across West Africa.”

Paddy O’Neill, Associate Vice President of The Coatings Group, said: “The launch of the West Africa Coatings Show marks an important step for our portfolio and a timely response to the region’s growing demand for industry connection and innovation. We’re grateful for the strong collaboration with PMA and the support of our sponsors, including CAP Plc and Multichem. With momentum building and the show just a month away, we’re looking forward to bringing the industry together in Lagos and establishing a lasting platform for growth across the West African coatings industry.”

Attendees will gain insight into the latest processes, share ideas with industry experts and build strong relationships across the West African region. Notable exhibitors include: Brenntag, Multichem Industries, Bühler, Shrine Chemicals, ALLCHEM, Altek, Parco Enterprises Nigeria, Chizzy Nigeria, Samking, Danel Nigeria, Global Chem, Chemflow West Africa among many others.

Key highlights of the event:

In addition to the exhibition, West Africa Coatings Show will offer a range of engaging features. These include West Africa Coatings Conference on Day 1 (2nd July), the Business Presentations Hub on Day 2 (3rd July) and Colour Mixology feature, which will run across the three days.