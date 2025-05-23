Abu Dhabi – In its ongoing effort to improve the parking system and enhance quality of life in the Emirate, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, continues to enforce the guidelines for managing multi-storey parking in private buildings—whether residential, commercial, or mixed-use. This is carried out in accordance with Abu Dhabi’s Parking Regulation Law No. (18) of 2009 and its corresponding executive regulations. This directive aims to improve compliance with the law by raising awareness among residents and property owners about the importance of following the approved management system. It seeks to ensure fair and efficient parking distribution without adding financial burdens or going beyond the Emirate’s regulations.

This system is designed to ensure the optimal use of parking spaces within buildings and to achieve a fair allocation that allows residents to fully benefit from these spaces without incurring any additional costs. Priority in allocation is always given to residents. Abu Dhabi Mobility oversees the implementation of this system through on-site inspection teams that monitor compliance with the laws and regulations, provide guidance to residents and property owners, and take legal action, including issuing fines, in cases of non-compliance.

The parking allocation system varies according to the type of building. In residential buildings, one free parking space is allocated per apartment, starting with larger units and moving down to smaller ones. In cases where apartments are of the same size, priority is given to longer-term residents.

In residential buildings constructed before the issuance of the law, one free parking space is allocated per apartment, starting with units that have the highest number of rooms and proceeding to those with fewer. If multiple units have the same size, priority is given to residents with longer tenancy. In mixed-use buildings that include both residential and commercial units, one free parking space is first allocated to each residential unit following the same order, while the remaining spaces are distributed among the commercial and service units based on their size, starting with the largest. In commercial buildings, free parking spaces are allocated to occupants of commercial and service units according to floor area, from largest to smallest.

For buildings constructed after the issuance of the law, the technical requirements outlined in the executive regulations of Law No. (18) of 2009 apply. These regulations specify the number of parking spaces required for each building type, based on its designated use and total area.

Abu Dhabi Mobility also highlighted the importance of property owners complying with regulations by not leasing or using parking spaces outside the legal framework without prior approval from the relevant authority, especially in buildings where the number of spaces exceeds residents’ actual needs. It also emphasised that parking spaces must be allocated without imposing any additional fees or charges on residents, to protect their rights and ensure fair distribution.

It is worth noting that users can view the full details of the parking allocation process by visiting the Abu Dhabi Mobility website at www.admobility.gov.ae. For enquiries or to submit complaints or feedback, they can also contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Service Support Centre on the toll-free number 800850.

