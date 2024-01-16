Iowa Republicans will brave frigid conditions tonight to participate in caucuses to choose their party’s presidential nominee.

AP Votecast: “About two-thirds of caucus attendees say they decided whom they would support more than a month ago, including about 4 in 10 saying they have known all along. About 2 in 10 say they only decided in the past few days. Most Iowans attending a caucus have done so before, but about 3 in 10 are first-time participants.”

Leave your reactions in the comments.

Save to Favorites