The Japan Times is excited to announce the second Boarding & International School Day, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Boarding and international schools in Japan have been carving out new educational paths for students in recent years. They can provide an internationally enriched environment from an early age amid the growing globalization of Japanese society. These schools offer diverse curricula and aim to develop students’ individuality and talents, becoming some of the most important options for parents and students who want to prioritize this perspective.

Boarding & International School Day 2025 will feature booths from seven Japanese boarding schools and a panel discussion with representatives from the exhibiting schools. The keynote speech will be delivered by Michael Rob Gray, former principal of Institut Le Rosey, a boarding school in Switzerland. The Japan Times looks forward to welcoming prospective parents and students as well as the representatives from the featured schools.

《Event Details》

Date and Time: Sunday, April 20, 10:30 am – 4:00 pm

Venue: Kudan Kaikan Terrace (1-6 5- Kudan-minami, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

Admission: Free

Capacity: Advance registration required (Deadline: Tuesday, April 15)

Organized by: The Japan Times Ltd.

Participating Schools

– NUCB International College

– Harrow International School Appi Japan

– EF Academy

– Jinseki International School

– Rugby School Japan

– Phoenix House International School

– North London Collegiate School

– Swisslearning

《Program》

Doors open: 10:00AM

Keynote Speech: Mr. Michael Rob Gray, Former Principal, Institut Le Rosey: 10:35-11:15

Key Points of Highly Regarded Boarding Schools Around the World – A Message from the Former Principal of a Top Swiss Boarding School

《Talk session by schools exhibiting booths》

Rugby School Japan/Phoenix House International School [11:25-12:05]

Jinseki International School [12:25-12:45]

《Panel Discussion: 1:00 – 1:45PM》

The Curriculum and Characteristics of Boarding Schools in the UK, Switzerland, and Japan

Harrow International School Appi Japan

NUCB International College

Swisslearning

《Finish: 4:00PM》

*Light drinks and refreshments will be available in the venue’s foyer

**Please note that the program is subject to change without notice.

For Inquiries

The Japan Times Agency, Ltd.

Boarding & International School Day Office

E-mail: [email protected]

For Press

ATTN: Kumano

Email: [email protected]