



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Calvin Klein practically invented provocative advertising, with unapologetically sexually suggestive campaigns that date back to the ‘80s. Impressively, the New York-based brand has managed to generate headlines decade after decade for products that have remained relatively unchanged, like its men’s Cotton Classics boxer briefs.

The latest actor to model this classic is Jeremy Allen White, star of The Iron Claw and The Bear (which just picked up a bundle of Emmys). And while getting in Jeremy Allen White shape isn’t easy, scoring savings on CK’s men’s underwear couldn’t be easier—right now, you can save up to $30 on a five-pack of Calvin’s Cotton Classic boxer briefs that are featured in the Jeremy Allen White campaign collection.

Typically $70, this five-pack is available on Amazon for as little as $37, up to 47% off the original price. Shoppers love it, too, having given this style over 9,000 five-star ratings. As is typical for Amazon, savings vary by color and size—prices on this multi-pack of black boxer briefs with both black and white trim range from $37 to $49.

Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics Boxer Brief (5-Pack), From $37 (was $70) on Amazon

The Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Briefs in black. Courtesy of Amazon

The celebrity endorsements may get people talking, but it’s the quality and value that keep people coming back to Calvin Klein’s underwear. Part of the appeal is how little they’ve changed; the fit and fabric are consistent, making it an easy option to return to when it’s time to refresh the underwear drawer.

The all-cotton fabric is a soft jersey material that’s ideal for everyday wear. Naturally stretchy, the design is form-fitting without restricting, meaning you won’t have to make any awkward adjustments throughout the day. They also have a functional fly, a convenient feature that’s increasingly less common. Plus, the angular stitching reduces chafing. And while these boxer briefs can stretch out throughout the day, they do an impressive job of returning to their original shape after a wash.

These boxer briefs are a solid value, even at full price. Given their durability and comfort, scoring a pair for as little as $7 apiece is a steal, considering how some men’s designer boxer briefs can cost upward of $40 a pair.

Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics Boxer Brief (5-Pack), From $42 (was $70) on Amazon

Shoppers have been impressed with the feeling of the fabric of these boxer briefs, with one writing that they were “soft, comfortable and true to size.” Another shopper agreed, saying they were “Very breathable and comfortable! Fits very nicely and is easy to move around in.”

Other shoppers appreciated how well the boxer briefs held up in the laundry, an important detail for any garment that has to be washed after each wear. One wrote that they “retain their shape, fit, and softness after many washings.”

Although Jeremy Allen White might be pushing these Calvin Klein boxer briefs to the top of the news feed, it’s not a bad idea to pick up a multi-pack whenever a deal comes around. That’s especially true when the savings are substantial. But don’t wait to get yours—other styles from the campaign are already sold out and we expect more will follow suit.