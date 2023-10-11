The Fox and the Hound

Being an ‘80s kid had so many weird hurdles, and we don’t mean what the Stranger Things kids were going through. The Fox and the Hound, for example, originally released in 1981, came out on the cusp of the fledgling home video era. That meant we could watch this bittersweet, traumatizing friendship from the comfort of our couches, whimpering as the old dog gets hit by a train—he lives, kids—and full on crying when these two friends have to let each other go.

Adults will have a moment of “Wait, is that Kurt Russell?” as the adult voice of the hound, Copper. Savvier folks will also catch up on all the social undercurrent going on in this movie, which hurts more than ever as we and our friends are damaged by today’s renewed insistence on archaic gender roles and minimizing the struggles of our inclusive culture. It’s a cottagecore dream the fox and the hound share where we can all live at peace in the deep forest, sharing a meal and celebrating our differences. Instead of killing each other over them.

The Last Unicorn

The Last Unicorn is best experienced as a kid first and as an adult later—but also as someone who’s now read the book. With gorgeous animation from a cadre of Japanese artists who would go on to found Studio Ghibli, and the stentorian tones of superfan-of-the-book Christopher Lee as King Haggard, it’s one of the loveliest things to come from the company that also gave you Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

As a kid, the scary Red Bull and the confusing meta-narrative fairy linger in our minds, along with how lucky Molly Grue is to meet a unicorn. As an adult, and especially for us women, oh god, suddenly, we get it. Molly Grue is the heart of The Last Unicorn, a woman who feels the years beyond her middle age, who’s long past dreaming of unicorns. Only to meet the last one in a bitter, heart-twisting irony. And yet, this is the meeting Molly Grue has always deserved, because she no longer needs it. This unicorn ultimately needs her. It’s a movie we rewatch once a year. And we cry, every single time.

The Secret of NIMH

The Secret of NIMH has a secret subtitle, did you know? It’s Every Nightmare of a Single Mother, Plus Spiders. It’s a joke, but not really. It’s a great movie for kids who can take a bit of scaring, because not only are the Great Owl and that ooky-gushy spider crush gonna stick with you, but that seemingly massive rat guard in black shadows that tries to keep Brisby away from the rat sanctum is a hell of a thing too. Oh, and then there’s that eerie, Ken Russell-looking acid-fueled flashback, narrated by Sir Derek Jacobi, which got us all interested in animal rights.

We’re not going to front, all that stuff is still spooky as an adult. Why did Don Bluth’s team animate that goddamn spider like that? It’s up there with that first jump scare Giant Frostbite Spider in Skyrim for “now that’s just mean-spirited.” But poor Mrs. Brisby’s entire existence is a hell we can empathize with as adults. Everything is big and terrible, your child is sick, and you’re on your own. Two traumatized thumbs up.