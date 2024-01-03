The Killers brought the house down when they headlined Reading and Leeds festival last year, but they are nowhere near done yet.

The iconic American band recently announced a UK tour kicking off later this year, with the string of dates taking place in the country’s biggest arenas.

Kicking off on June 14, 2024, the ten-date tour will bring The Killers’ incredible array of songs from throughout the years to some massive stages.

Along the way, they’ll no doubt be playing their biggest hits, including Mr Brightside, When You Were Young, The Man, Somebody Told Me and Read My Mind.

However, fans may have already missed their first chance to see The Killers on tour. Tickets were released last month, and they quickly sold out.

As a result, the only tickets left for the monumental events are available through certain resale sites.

viagogo, StubHub and Vivid Seats are all offering exclusive resale tickets for The Killers’ tour – and we have all the details you need.

Here’s what you need to know: