For more than a few years now, Daniel Kaluuya has been at the forefront of great and allegorical science fiction: Get Out, Nope, even Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. His collaborations with talents like Jordan Peele and Ryan Coogler have burrowed into the minds of audiences with all the clarity of a spoon smacking a teacup. However, in his own mind, there turns out to be an even more oppressive sci-fi vision. And it’s one with brutal timeliness, and no cathartic TSA in sight.

The Kitchen, which marks the directorial feature debut of both Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, is a project the two of have been dreaming about since a fortuitous barbershop discussion; they took the concept to Sundance in 2016 when, well before Get Out’s release, The Kitchen was selected for the Sundance Institute’s Screenwriting and Directing Lab; and now the idea has become hard and easily accessible reality on the most popular streaming service in the world. In some ways this is fitting, too, since The Kitchen plays a lot like a particularly bleak episode of Black Mirror.

Set in a dystopian vision of London shaded in the color of Soylent Green, The Kitchen follows Izi (Kane Robinson), a thirtysomething British man of Nigerian descent. He lives in the titular Kitchen, an impoverished but tightly united community of immigrants and first, second, and third generation Brits—almost all of whom are Black. While the events of the film occur an indeterminate amount of time into the future, the Kitchen’s London looks a lot like the current one, including with how any last vestiges of foreign heritage or communal pride are being eradicated by the encroachment of gentrification and the developers who come with it. It really is a dystopia, then, when in the future everything is destined to look like a Starbucks counter.

Hence why the Kitchen has already been condemned for demolition by the time the movie begins. Legally-speaking, this makes Izi and his neighbors squatters. Not that Izi minds when we meet him; he has dreams of upgrading to a spacious modern single occupancy apartment, and he is going to get there by working for Life After Life, a euphemistic euthanasia program for the poor. The supposedly benign service even turns the remains of the elderly into potted plants, which relatives can then visit for a time. Still, working there is an okay gig. That is until one of Izi’s old flames turns up in a box, alongside her living, prepubescent son Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman). The kid also just so happens to be aged the same number of years since Izi last saw the boy’s mother. Now Benji has no place to go other than the Kitchen.